'The Duke', the final film from British filmmaker Roger Michell, will arrive in theatres on March 25, 2022. The film, which stars Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren, is currently in exhibition at the Laemmle Royal in Los Angeles. The film, with screenplay by Richard Bean and Clive Coleman, will open in theatres in New York and Los Angeles before expanding to other territories in the following weeks, reports Deadline. Roger Michell, Notting Hill, Venus and The Duke Director, Dies at 65.

Set in 1961, 'The Duke' is inspired by true events and it tells the story of Kempton Bunton, a 60-year old taxi driver, who stole the portrait of the Duke of Wellington painted by Spanish artist, Francisco Goya, from the National Gallery in London, making it the only case of theft in the Gallery's history. Kempton then sent ransom notes where he stated that he would return the painting on the condition of free television services to the elderly, provided by the government. Call My Agent!: Jack Davenport, Jim Broadbent Roped In for British Remake of Hit French Series.

The film is produced by Nicky Bentham and with Cameron McCracken, Jenny Borgars, Andrea Scarso, Hugo Heppell, Peter Scarf, and Christopher Bunton serving as executive producers.

