The Flash Movie Review: I'd like to start this review with an interesting trivia: the development of a solo Flash film actually began in the '80s. That's over 40 years we've been waiting for a film focussing on the fastest superhero ever, and when the ball first got rolling in 2016, The Flash would still take more years to hit the big screen. And even after all of the creative changes, a star who became a wanted fugitive and the whole collapse of a cinematic universe, it feels strange to declare that The Flash actually... worked? It's something that hasn't settled in yet.

Directed by Andy Muschietti from a script by Christina Hodson, The Flash follows Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) as he travels back in past to save his mom from being killed. However, in doing so, he creates an alternate reality where no metahumans exist and the threat of General Zod (Michael Shannon reprises his role from Man of Steel) looms over the Earth once more. Desperate to make things right, he enlists the help of an alternate Barry, a Batman (Michael Keaton) whose crime fighting days are behind him, and a Kryptonian castaway named Kara Zor-El to save the reality.

The most shocking aspect of The Flash is that it is actually coherent. It's a conventional time-traveling adventure that doesn't try to be too sophisticated, and a lot of the writing works in the grand scheme, which surprised me given how tired the "multiverse" narrative has become. It's a film that tells a singular and intimate narrative of an extraordinary man just trying to save his mother (Maribel Verd provides a heartfelt performance as Nora Allen), and that emotional buildup becomes a crutch that propels The Flash forward.

So much of the promotion has been centred (understandably) on Batman, Supergirl, and everyone surrounding the Flash, that you'd assume the film would be more of an ensemble piece, but no, the story is very much focused on Barry Allen. The Flash adapts the iconic Flashpoint comic and puts its own spin on it to fit inside the established confines of DC's recent and previous films, and it succeeds in that regard, anchored by a career-defining performance by Ezra Miller.

It's a real shame, and it must be acknowledged, because if it hadn't been for Miller's off-screen antics, they would have received acclaim. Miller, who finds themselves in a dual-role, is by far the best part of the film. They play the older Barry in a more mature manner, mirroring his persona from the comics, whilst the younger Barry is more comical in tone and requires mentoring from his future self. The action scenes also help visualise Barry’s powers in interesting ways. That balance definitely works in the long term, and it contributes to the sense of urgency that makes The Flash so compelling in its first two acts.

I say 'first two acts' because the third act becomes highly complicated and tough to follow. Falling into the same trap as 2017's Wonder Woman, The Flash gradually devolves into a confusing and congested finale where it feels like action figures are colliding, and there is also so much going on that the entire fight will just pass you by, and sorry for the pun, in a flash. There is some solid worldbuilding going on here with the multiverse component of the film described properly, but it left a foul taste in my mouth because this is where the most of the "fan-servicey" elements are involved, and some of the cameos felt done in poor taste.

Michael Keaton's Batman, who dons the outfit for the first time in 30 years, joins Barry Allen on his quest to rescue the multiverse. It was actually fun to see how Keaton was reintroduced again as a hobo living in his lonely old house, and once he puts on the costume, he almost felt like a Batman right out of the Arkham games in the action scenes. Muschietti approaches Keaton with a keen eye, and the character isn't squandered, which is refreshing. He has a reason to aid Barry, and I was relieved that he wasn't transformed into a one-liner machine; it's also odd that he has so little screentime in the film.

Sasha Calle's Supergirl also doesn't get much screen time in The Flash, but she makes the most of what she is given. I hope Call returns as the character in the future Supergirl film, because she has the talent and personality to carry this character. Ben Affleck’s Batman also gets to bow out with a slick action scene that will keep fans happy, and Michael Shannon’s General Zod was a nice treat, even if the film just has him be there for the final act.

The Flash's major flaw is its CGI, which significantly degrades the film. It appears like the cutscene to gameplay transitions seen in videogames, and it seemed unacceptable at times. And this is extremely disappointing because the visualisations of Flash's powers are the most interesting they have ever looked on-screen, but the CGI just isn't able to back it up, dragging down the many action scenes that could have been spectacular if the substandard work wasn't present. This is most noticeable in the final act, as it appears that The Flash is attempting to recreate the visuals of Man of Steel and failing miserably. It certainly stands out as a sore spot in an otherwise enjoyable film.

However, I just want to take it all in for a second. When The Flash was originally announced I was 15 and now I am a working man reviewing movies every week. It certainly is a moment in cinema that I do think has been years in the building, and even with its most controversial aspects, I was just glad to finally see it on the big screen and walk out satisfied.

Final Thoughts

The Flash is certainly a wild time-travelling film that does manage to be fun. The shoddy CGI and a messy third act do bring it down; however, the film does overcome those odds and Andy Muschietti delivers a movie that is set to be a sure-fire crowd pleaser. Here is hoping the next phase of DC Universe can be smoother. The Flash races to Indian cinemas on June 15.

Rating: 3.0

