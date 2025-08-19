Taylor Swift has once again proven her unmatched pull with fans. On Monday, the global pop star unveiled two new vinyl editions of her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, and both sold out in under an hour. ‘The Life of a Showgirl’: Taylor Swift Announces 12th Album on Travis Kelce’s Podcast After Mysterious Countdown (Watch Video)

Taylor Swift’s Shiny Bug Vinyls Sell Out in an Hour!

Released as part of what Swift calls "The Shiny Bug Collection," the vinyl records were initially advertised as available for 48 hours or "while supplies last." But demand was so high that neither lasted even 60 minutes on her official webstore.

Taylor Swift’s Showgirl Vinyl Editions Sell Out Instantly

The editions feature identical cover art Swift dressed in dazzling showgirl regalia but each comes with its own unique twist. One pressing is a violet shimmer marbled design, while the other is a wintergreen and onyx marbled variant. Fans hoping for a restock may be disappointed, as both were described as one-time-only releases.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Shiny Bug Collection’ Sparks Fan Theories

These vinyls follow last week's drop of three deluxe CD editions, which also sold out quickly but remained online longer than the vinyls. The album's aesthetics glittering costumes and bold theatrical imagery continue Swift's concept of reflecting on the dualities of fame and personal life, shaped by her nearly two-year Eras Tour. The phrase "Shiny Bug Collection" has sparked speculation online. While some fans believe it will tie into the album's lyrics, others suggest it could be a playful cultural reference.

Taylor Swift’s Showgirl Vinyl: Only Standard Edition Left

Unlike previous album variants, such as The Tortured Poets Department, which included bonus tracks, Swift confirmed in a recent podcast with Travis Kelce that this time the variations are strictly in the artwork and packaging. For those still hunting, the only vinyl edition currently available is the standard pressing: a Portofino orange glitter record featuring Swift reclining in a bedazzled costume inside a bath. This pressing appears to be unlimited. The Life of a Showgirl is set for release worldwide on October 3.

