Tina Fey, American actress, producer and comedian celebrates her 51st birthday on May 18. Tina is known for her dry-wit humor and slaying her every role with smartness in Hollywood. She started her career in comedy with NBC sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live. She is also well-known for creating the comedy series 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Her comic persona, has always promised to bring laughs on the face of audience. The Date Night actress is the recipient of several honors for her works. She won Primetime Emmy Awards nine times, Golden Globe Awards thrice, Writers Guild of America Awards seven times. She was also awarded with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, in 2010. The Tonight Show: Tina Fey Narrates the Incident When She Saved a Man’s Life During COVID-19 Pandemic (Watch Video).

Tina has also appeared in films like Mean Girls, Baby Mama, Megamind, Sisters, Muppets Most Wanted, Wine Country, etc. Apart from her acting career, she published her autobiography Bossypants, in 2011. Tina has always proved to everyone that she's one of the acclaimed American comedians of all time. Her last released work was in Soul, Disney-Pixar's animated film, where she voiced as 22. She will be next seen in Free Guy. Soul Movie Review: The Visuals and the Music Score Jazz Up Jamie Foxx-Tina Fey’s Adorable Disney-Pixar Animated Film (LatestLY Exclusive).

On the occasion of her 51st birthday, let's hear some of Tina Fey's funny quotes:

Drinking Beer Can Be Good For The Liver...

This Is How You Can Make Audience Laugh...

My Style Is So Typically Austrian...

I Had To Get Back To Work...

I Struggle With Maths...

Choose Your Sexual Partners Wisely...

I'm Going To Lose My Mind...

Photoshop Is Just Like Makeup...

I Was Pretty Cool...

I Have Ability To Turn Good News Into Anxiety...

To round up this article, let's go back to another quote of Tina which proves she's the queen of comedy. "What turning forty means to me - I need to take my pants off as soon as I get home. I didn't used to have to do that, but now I do." We wish this immensely lovable actress, writer and producer Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

