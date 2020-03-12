Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Son Chet Hanks Talks About Their Coronavirus Diagnosis, Says 'They Are Not Trippin'

Tom Hanks-Rita Wilson, Chet Hanks (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have been tested positive for COVID-19. The duo was in during the pre-production of the upcoming untitled Baz Luhrmann-directed film about Elvis Presley was underway. Hanks was set to play Presley’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker. The actor took to his social media to confirm the news and issue a statement. Now, Tom and Rita's son Chet Hanks took to his Instagram page to give a health update about his parents.

Chet posted a video on his Instagram, in which he is shirtless, and talked calmly about his parents and the news update. "Wassup everyone. Yea, its true my parents got coronavirus. Crazy," he said.

He added: "They're both down in Australia right now 'cause my dad was shooting a movie down there. I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine. They're not even that sick. They're not worried about it. They're not trippin' but they're going through the necessary health precautions obviously."

"I don't think it's anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone's concern and well wishes. I think it's all going to be alright. I appreciate it. Everybody stay safe out there. Much love," he concluded.

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram 🙏🏻❤️ A post shared by 𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗧 𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗦 🇯🇲 (@chethanx) on Mar 11, 2020 at 7:16pm PDT

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Tom Hanks wrote on his personal Instagram. The production on the film that he was working on has been halted by the Warner Bros studios.