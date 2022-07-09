Tom Hanks is a national treasure that is beloved by literally everyone. There is not a single person you will come across who will say that they hate Tom Hanks. He is that good. From a legendary career to having one of the nicest and most optimistic personas in Hollywood, Hanks is just a lovely, lovely person. You won’t find another actor like him in Hollywood at all. Here: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright and Robert Zemeckis Reunite to Make a New Film Described as 'Breathtaking and Revolutionary' - Reports.

With him putting on masterclass performances every time, Tom Hanks has been the go-to guy for whenever you need to see a film character that will make you feel something. From voicing a toy to being an absolute despicable being while managing Elvis, we need to thank T Hanks. So, with Tom Hanks’ 66th birthday, let’s take a look at six of his best roles.

Col Tom Parker (Elvis)

While it’s the most recent role of his, Tom Hanks is completely unrecognisable as Tom Parker. The man with an enigmatic past, Parker was the real-life manager of Elvis and had a very complicated relationship with the star. Hanks completely nails the role here in a performance that will make you hate him. Elvis Movie Review: Austin Butler’s Elvis Presley Biopic Is An Audacious and Exuberant Film Fueled By Baz Luhrmann’s Eccentric Direction (LatestLY Exclusive).

Captain Phillips (Captain Phillips)

After his ship gets taken over by Somali Pirates, Captain Phillips must do his best to survive and get out of there. The film sees Hanks give a great person as he brings the story of this real-life hero on screen. The amount of shock and emotion displayed over here, it’s one of Hanks’ best.

Chuck Noland (Cast Away)

Teaming up with Robert Zemekis, Tom Hanks brings the story of Chuck Noland to life. Playing the role of a FedEx troubleshooter as his plane crashes on an island, the movie sees him try to find a way back home. In an extremely grueling performance, Hanks will have you in tears by the end.

Forrest Gump (Forrest Gump)

Perhaps on Hanks’ most iconic and influential roles, Forrest Gump is one of the sweetest characters you will come across in any film ever. Tom Hanks makes this role so much more worth it and his chemistry with Robin Wright is just the cherry on top of the cake.

Captain John H Miller (Saving Private Ryan)

Saving Private Ryan is one of the best war films of all time and also features Tom Hanks’ best live-action performance. Playing the role of John Miller, Hanks gets down in the battlefield searching for Private James Ryan. With some iconic scenes and a whole lot of Hanks inspiring his troopers, this is one role of his that you have to watch no matter what.

Woody (Toy Story Movies)

Voicing a toy that comes to life, Woody sees Tom Hanks play the role of a Cowboy action-figure, and what results is his most recognised role to date. With a bunch of charm and a character arc that spans four whole films, Woody is synonymous with Tom Hanks. Tom Hanks on Why He Wouldn’t Accept a Role as a Gay Man in Modern Times.

Here is hoping he continues to provide us with some great performances as he is one of the best working actors in Hollywood right now. With this, we finish off the list and wish Tom Hanks a very happy birthday.

