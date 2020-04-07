Tom Hardy's Venom 2 Trailer Details Allegedly Leak Online, Carnage-Heavy First Footage on Its Way

Venom (Photo Credits: Marvel Entertainment)

Reddit forums are at it again. As per a new post going viral on the site, details of the upcoming trailer for Venom 2 paint a grim picture. There is no guarantee that these leaked plot details are true. Or untrue even. So, proceed with caution, this post may or may not contain spoilers ahead. If these leaked details turn out to be true, don' blame us. So, Tom Hardy will be returning as Sony's anti-hero for Venom 2. It is officially known by now, that Venom will be up against an alien-symbiote named Carnage, who has merged bodies with a serial killer in the sequel. In the previous film, Venom fought Riot, played by Riz Ahmed. Carnage will be played by Woody Harrelson. Venom 2: The Trailer of Tom Hardy's Sequel May Arrive in the First Week of April.

And the spoiler-heavy trailer leak says that there will be a lot of Carnage in the first footage. The user who posted the details say the leak first surfaced in Russian on another subreddit, which was later taken down. A version translated into English is still available. SPOILER ALERT. For the last time.

"The trailer begins with the logo of Marvel and Sony, the next frame is a view of San Francisco, while someone says: “A new hero protects the city.” Next we see a scene with children dressed in Halloween costumes in a large house. Next, a man opens the door and gives candy to the children."

The man is revealed to be Cletus Cassady, the aforementioned serial killer. He removes his mask to reveal his face to be half-Carnage.

"Next, we see scenes with the police chasing Cletus, who is chasing Brock in his red car. Next, a detective asks Brock where Cletus is. In the next scene, Eddie sees the newspaper about the burning of the orphanage, then Cletus’s voiceover says: “Take the others’s lies – pure art. (This confirms the publication forged by tom hardy instagram photo). In the next scene, we see Eddie walking around the outskirts of San Francisco and talking to Venom: “He will finish this."

In the next scene, Hardy's Brock transforms into Venom and goes at loggerheads with Carnage in a Church.

"Then the frame darkens and the voiceover of Cletus says: "My goal is more than death." The final scene ends with the policeman shooting at Cletus, but he catches him with a huge shupaltse, then he is distorted into something else, from what he saw, the policeman begins to scream"

Well, that is...descriptive. While this doesn't sound bad, chances are good that the makers have absolutely something else in store for us. Let us not forget that Reddit leaks are not really popular for being accurate. Let's not revisit the haunting memories of wildly inaccurate, but extremely smug 'plot leaks' about Avengers: Endgame.

Also, time to give Spider-Man a shoutout. Tom Holland's web-slinging superhero avatar might show up in Venom 2, after the new negotiations between Disney and Sony. We are looking forward to it.