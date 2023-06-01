Tom Holland and Zendaya's Spider-Man 4 is in works! Well, as producer Amy Pascal, who worked on all three of Tom's Spider-Man movies, told Variety that a fourth film is still in process. "We’re in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started," she said. Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 to Come Out Before Avengers Secret Wars - Reports.

Spider-Man 4 Update:

