Maitreyi Ramakrishnan who plays Priya in the upcoming Disney Pixar film Turning Red has a special message for Indian fans. In this video she invites everyone to watch her latest film and has announced that Turning Red will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar and will be available in the languages of Hindi, Telugu, Malyalam and English. Turning Red releases on March 11, 2022.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)