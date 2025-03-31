April 1, 2025, Special Days: April 1, 2025, is marked by several special days observed worldwide, ranging from cultural and awareness events to national celebrations. The day is famously known as April Fool’s Day, a time for pranks and lighthearted fun. It also includes Odisha Day (Odisha Dibasa), commemorating the formation of Odisha as a separate state in India. Other notable observances include Masik Karthigai, a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Murugan, and Bank’s Holiday, observed in certain regions. Awareness events like Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action, National Sexual Assault Awareness Month's Day of Action, and Lupus Alert Day raise important social and health-related concerns. Additionally, lighthearted celebrations such as International Fun at Work Day, Reading Is Funny Day, and National Greeting Card Day add joy to the day.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 1, 2025 (Tuesday)

  1. April Fool's Day

  2. Sarhul Festival in Jharkhand

  3. Masik Karthigai

  4. Bank's Holiday on April 1

  5. Odisha Day

  6. Odisha Dibasa

  7. National Sourdough Bread Day

  8. International Fun at Work Day

  9. Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action

  10. Reading Is Funny Day

  11. Nickelodeon Anniversary Celebration Day

  12. S. Air Force Academy Day

  13. Cyprus National Holiday

  14. Fossil Fools Day

  15. International Tatting Day

  16. Lupus Alert Day

  17. National Greeting Card Day

  18. National Sexual Assault Awareness Month's Day of Action

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 1, 2025

  • Sunrise Time: 6:32 am on Tuesday, 1 April 2025 (IST)

  • Sunset Time: 6:52 pm on Tuesday, 1 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 1 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

  1. Ajit Wadekar (1 April 1941 - 15 August 2018)

  2. Tarun Gogoi (1 April 1936 - 23 November 2020)

  3. Jazzy B

  4. Ayaz Khan

  5. Palak Jain

  6. Fauja Singh

  7. Mohammad Hamid Ansari

  8. Murali Vijay

  9. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar (1 April 1889 - 21 June 1940)

  10. Abdul Qadeer Khan (1 April 1936 - 10 October 2021)

  11. Mahhi Vij

  12. Guru Tegh Bahadur (1 April 1621 - 24 November 1675)

  13. Sahal Abdul Samad

  14. Sri Divya

  15. Jung Hae-in

  16. Susan Boyle

  17. Randy Orton

  18. Mackenzie Davis

  19. Debbie Reynolds (1 April 1932 - 28 December 2016)

  20. Rachel Maddow

  21. Logan Paul

  22. Clarence Seedorf

  23. Mirka Federer

  24. Jofra Archer

  25. David Gower

  26. Stephen Fleming

  27. Ferenc Puskás (1 April 1927 - November 17, 2006)

