April 1, 2025, Special Days: April 1, 2025, is marked by several special days observed worldwide, ranging from cultural and awareness events to national celebrations. The day is famously known as April Fool’s Day, a time for pranks and lighthearted fun. It also includes Odisha Day (Odisha Dibasa), commemorating the formation of Odisha as a separate state in India. Other notable observances include Masik Karthigai, a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Murugan, and Bank’s Holiday, observed in certain regions. Awareness events like Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action, National Sexual Assault Awareness Month's Day of Action, and Lupus Alert Day raise important social and health-related concerns. Additionally, lighthearted celebrations such as International Fun at Work Day, Reading Is Funny Day, and National Greeting Card Day add joy to the day.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 1, 2025 (Tuesday)

April Fool's Day Sarhul Festival in Jharkhand Masik Karthigai Bank's Holiday on April 1 Odisha Day Odisha Dibasa National Sourdough Bread Day International Fun at Work Day Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action Reading Is Funny Day Nickelodeon Anniversary Celebration Day S. Air Force Academy Day Cyprus National Holiday Fossil Fools Day International Tatting Day Lupus Alert Day National Greeting Card Day National Sexual Assault Awareness Month's Day of Action

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 1, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:32 am on Tuesday, 1 April 2025 (IST)

6:32 am on Tuesday, 1 April 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:52 pm on Tuesday, 1 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 1 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Ajit Wadekar (1 April 1941 - 15 August 2018) Tarun Gogoi (1 April 1936 - 23 November 2020) Jazzy B Ayaz Khan Palak Jain Fauja Singh Mohammad Hamid Ansari Murali Vijay Keshav Baliram Hedgewar (1 April 1889 - 21 June 1940) Abdul Qadeer Khan (1 April 1936 - 10 October 2021) Mahhi Vij Guru Tegh Bahadur (1 April 1621 - 24 November 1675) Sahal Abdul Samad Sri Divya Jung Hae-in Susan Boyle Randy Orton Mackenzie Davis Debbie Reynolds (1 April 1932 - 28 December 2016) Rachel Maddow Logan Paul Clarence Seedorf Mirka Federer Jofra Archer David Gower Stephen Fleming Ferenc Puskás (1 April 1927 - November 17, 2006)

