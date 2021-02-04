With 2020 now over, we saw many award night happening virtually, all thanks to the pandemic. The Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020 will also take place virtually for the first time while the nominees for these awards were selected through a special online research as well. The awards let kids decide their heroes from the nominations and no other jury is involved in the process and the results of the same are finally here. The team announced kids' favourites across film, television, sports and digital and many big names bagged different awards at this one-of-a-kind extravaganza. Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus Scare.

Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma (TMKOC) was a huge winner as the show bagged the 'Favourite TV Show' award for the sixth time. Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Sharddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore bagged the award for the 'Favourite Bollywood Movie' while the award for the 'Favourite Bollywood Song' went to Street Dancer 3D's song "Muqabla". 'Favourite Movie Actor' (Female) went to Shraddha Kapoor for her roles in films like ABCD 3 & Chhichhore while Varun Dhawan won the 'Favorite Movie Actor' as he became every kids' pick during the last year.

Apart from this, Badshah bagged the title of the Best Rapper / Rap music while kids voted for Ashish Chanchlani as their 'Favorite YouTuber'. On the television front, Surbhi Chandna was honoured with the award of the 'Favorite TV Actor' (Female) for Naagin while it was a hat-trick for Dilip Joshi as he once again bagged the 'Favorite TV Actor' (Male) award this time. PV Sindhu also won an award for the 'Favourite Sportsman' (non-cricket) of the year. MS Dhoni, who has been a favourite of the kids for all these also bagged the award of the 'Favorite Sportsperson' (Cricket). Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2019: Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan Bring Ruffles, Kartik Aaryan Keeps It Slick!

This time around, Nickelodeon also collaborated with 6 diverse digitally famous influencers to gain more engagement from the kids. This list included Child Actor Aakriti Sharma, actor Palak Sidhwani, Mommy Influencer Nisha Rawal and her adorable son Kavish Mehra, Actor Shantanu Maheshwari. The winners of the awards will gather together virtually on Nickelodeon for a fun and pleasant evening.

