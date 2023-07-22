Willem Dafoe over the years has become a sensation where his body of work has just made him be one of the most likable actors of our generation. What’s even more impressive is that he has done so by just primarily playing so many villains and people that are unhinged which has just shot him up to being one of our favourites. Dafoe just has that ability to have people’s eyes be glued to him, and that’s what makes him such a cool actor. Willem Dafoe Asked Emma Stone to Slap Him 20 Times While Filming ‘And’ for a Scene Where He Does Not Even Appear on Camera.

Having starred in so many iconic films of the past and the present, Dafoe is someone who has stood out in all of them. Whether it be fighting Spider-Man or losing his mind in a lighthouse, Dafoe just makes for one entertaining persona. So, to celebrate his 68th birthday, we are taking a look at five of the most unhinged roles of the star.

Gas (Existenz)

David Cronenberg’s Existenz is all about a man exploring a virtual world, and in that, Dafoe plays the role of Gas. While the role itself is short, Dafoe appears as a villain in a twist who fakes his niceness to the protagonist of the film and delivers a memorable performance.

Max Schreck (Shadow of the Vampire)

A movie that tells a fictionalised version of the making of the classic film Nosferatu, A Shadow of the Vampire sees Dafoe play the role of Max Schreck, the man who was famous for starring as Count Orlock. However, since the story is fictionalised, Dafoe portrays Schreck as an actual vampire and it goes completely nuts. A role of his worth checking out.

Bobby Peru (Wild at Heart)

Working with David Lynch, Willem Dafoe’s performance as Bobby Peru in Wild at Heart is an interesting one. Having a look to him that captures the eye very well, and in many ways is disgusting, Bobby Peru is a creepy performance from Dafoe that won’t leave your head even after you’re done watching the film.

Green Goblin (Spider-Man and Spider-Man: No Way Home)

What can be said about this performance that hasn’t already been said. A perfect psychopathic display from Dafoe, his turn as Green Goblin is easily one of the most memorable castings of the comic book genre. Dafoe completely loses himself here and presents for a dark take that is just focused on causing chaos, and for that, it’s easily one of his best.

Thomas Wake (The Lighthouse)

The Lighthouse is a film that just allowed Dafoe to go completely crazy. It's a performance where he doesn't pull back at all and goes on an unhinged spree that is a highlight of the film. Playing the role of Thomas Wake, a man who begins losing his mind living alongside Ephraim Winslow, this is easily Dafoe's best work yet.

Willem Dafoe is one of the most gifted actors of our time, and with this we finish off our list and wish him a very happy birthday.

