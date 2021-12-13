Jamie Foxx is just one charming actor that is able to keep your eyes on him throughout the runtime of a film. Being exceptionally talented, Foxx has done a lot of great work over the years. From appearing in great biopics to being in big budget blockbusters, Jamie has done it all. While not only a great actor, he is also an extremely great singer. Spider-Man: No Way Home – Sony Pictures Unveils Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe’s Captivating Character Posters (View Pics).

With appearing in films like Django Unchained, Collateral and Ray, Foxx’s filmography is honestly one of the best among any Hollywood stars that makes him an instant great. So to celebrate Jamie Foxx’s 54th birthday, let’s take a look at five of his best films according to IMDb.

Just Mercy (7.6)

Just Mercy tells the real life story of a defense attorney named Bryan Stevenson who tries to save Walter McMillan, a man wrongfully accused of murder and sentenced to death. Foxx plays the role of Walter and gives a great performance alongside Michael B Jordan. The film itself was praised for its amazing depiction of real life events.

Baby Driver (7.6)

Well what all already hasn’t been said about this film, you literally can’t add much to the conversation. Great editing, top notch sound choices, amazing action, Baby Driver has it all. From the genius mind of Edgar Wright, the film follows Baby, a getaway driver trying to get out of the heist game. Foxx plays the role of Bats, a role in which he is just unhinged and great fun to watch.

Ray (7.7)

Ray tells the story of legendary musician Ray Charles and his humble beginnings. The film heavily focuses on his career and covers about 30 years of his life. Foxx stars as Charles and gives perhaps the best performance of his career yet. So much so, that he even won an academy award for his acting/

Soul (8.1)

Soul is another fantastic entry in a long line of great Pixar films. Foxx voices a musician trying to make it big, but accidentally dies and the story focuses on him trying to return back to his body. The film is very much a great take on one’s purpose in life and how it deals with existentiality. Jamie Foxx Believes He Will Never Marry, Here’s Why.

Django Unchained (8.4)

Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained is one of the best spaghetti westerns of the last decade. Focusing on a free slave by the name of Django, the film follows his journey to rescue his wife from a plantation owner. What follows is a great tale that has blood flowing like barrels of wine and Foxx giving a great performance.

You can see Jamie Foxx next in Spider-Man: No Way Home this coming week where he returns to portray Electro. With this we finish off the list and wish Jamie Foxx a very happy birthday.

