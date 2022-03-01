Zack Snyder over the last few years has become quite the icon. Having directed many films to varying degrees of reception, one thing is for sure that the director’s movies generate a great amount of discourse. Making some really iconic DC movies and bringing these larger than life characters on screen, he has done a great job of deconstructing them and adding his own twist to it. For example, his exploration of who Superman really was in Man of Steel was perfect. While occasionally he does stumble in his characterisation of characters, he still does a well enough job. Zack Snyder Is Among the Few Celebrities To Get a GOAT Emoji by Twitter!

Zack Snyder is also greatly known for creating some astonishing and eye popping sequences. One thing that Snyder really is great at is making these godlike characters actually feel like gods. He does that every so flawlessly and really has accomplished a lot with how he showcases the characters. So to celebrate Zack Snyder’s 56th birthday, we are taking a look at five of the best sequences from his movies. Zack Snyder Is All Praises For The Trailer Of Robert Pattinson’s The Batman!

THIS IS SPARTA (300)

Zack Snyder captured the rage of Sparta perfectly with this one scene. This scene serves as a perfect example as to why you shouldn’t try a Spartan’s patience. When King Leonidas is threatened at his doorsteps by Persians, he corners them near a well where he utters these famous words and kicks him off. It’s a well framed scene with Gerard Butler providing an amazing performance.

Opening Credits (Watchmen)

The opening credits of Watchmen are a thing of beauty. Featuring the rise and fall of the original group while also focusing on the formation of a new one, Watchmen features one of the most visually stunning sequences in any superhero movie that is set to the tune of Bob Dylan.

Opening (Dawn of the Dead)

Zack Snyder’s remake of the classic zombie movie was a huge hit. Being faithful to the original while also providing his own unique spin to it, he was able to capture the tone of that movie perfectly. This is also apparent in the opening of the film, which features one of the best sequences in any zombie film.

Smallville Fight (Man of Steel)

Man of Steel is filled to the brim with earth shattering fights. While I was really tempted to put in the fight against General Zod, I have to go with Smallville here because that’s where you truly get the essence of what Snyder is trying to do.

Batman Warehouse Fight (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Zack Snyder really put the best Batman fight we have ever seen on the screen. Capturing the brutality and rage of this character perfectly, we see the Dark Knight take on Lex Luthor’s goons while trying to save Martha Kent. It’s a really great and fun sequence that will have your inner Caped Crusader fan howling.

Flash Reverses Time (Zack Snyder’s Justice League)

It was a travesty that this scene was cut out from the 2017 cut of the film. Thankfully, Snyder restored it for his ultimate director’s cut. After all hope is lost with a huge explosion taking place, Barry Allen has to run faster than he has ever ran and save the world. The sequence is jaw dropping and is set to the amazing score of Tom Holkenberg.

Snyder truly is a visual filmmaker that does his best to deliver us some amazing sequences. Can’t wait to see what he delivers with Rebel Moon. With this we finish off the list and wish Zack Snyder a very happy birthday.

