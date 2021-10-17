The much-awaited trailer of The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, was unveiled at the DC FanDome event. The action-packed trailer left not just fans awestruck, but even Zack Snyder. The Justice League director is all praises after watching the brand new trailer of The Batman. The filmmaker took to Twitter and tagging the film’s director Matt Reeves and the film’s page, Zack stated, “This is awesome”. Matt thanked Zack saying, “Wow, thanks so much, man… that means a lot to me.”

Zack Snyder On The Batman Trailer & Matt Reeves’ Response:

Wow, thanks so much, man… that means a lot to me. @ZackSnyder https://t.co/jEtmMfob1q — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) October 16, 2021

