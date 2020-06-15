Hong Kong Disneyland to Reopen This Week With Reduced Capacity Under Social Distancing Guidelines

The Hong Kong Disneyland will reopen to the public later this week, becoming the second Disney-branded theme park to reopen. The park had been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak since the last week of January. The resort's hotels had remained open throughout, and some restaurants reopened in May. According to Variety, the park will open with limited public attendance from Thursday (June 18, 2020). It will implement social distancing requirements in queues, restaurants, attraction vehicles and at other facilities, and will increase the frequency of sanitization and disinfection in high-guest contact areas. Dubai Cinemas To Reopen From May 27 With New Safety Protocols Including Alternate Empty Rows And Less Number of Shows (View Tweet)

Visitors will be required to make prior bookings and wear masks on site. The park management said in a statement credited to Stephanie Young, MD, Hong Kong Disneyland, "As we carefully welcome guests back to our park, we will draw on the learnings from the recent reopening of Shanghai Disney Resort and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World. Similarly, we will also implement new and enhanced health and safety measures following the guidance of our local government and health care officials." The management also offered a new vision of the upgrades that are still being built out.

"We're thrilled to share a sneak peek of magic in the making as we enter into the final stage of our Castle of Magical Dreams transformation, which will be a magnificent centrepiece of the park," said Young. The information was announced Monday morning (local time) and came a few days after the Hong Kong government announced that both Disneyland and the city's other theme park Ocean Park would soon reopen. The government is the majority owner of both facilities. Ocean Park is limiting admissions to a quarter of its maximum capacity and its tickets have already been sold out for its first two weekends.