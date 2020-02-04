IN10 Media Announces Expansion Plan for EPIC On!

Epic On (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mumbai, February 4, 2020: After showcasing EPIC Channel’s acclaimed content library and original stories, IN10 Media’s premium streaming platform will go beyond long and short-form video content. EPIC On is all set to add a mixed bag of content formats for the discerning audience in the new and revamped avatar. From Graphic Motion Comics, Podcasts & Audiobooks, E-books, Gaming, Trivia, Interactivity and more will be available along with the primary offering of premium long-form video content. Simultaneously, the platform is gearing to ramp up its enviable video library through originals, acquisitions, licensing, and partnerships in regional languages along with its core offering of Hindi-language content.

With this move, IN10 Media aims to further strengthen the positioning and promise of the EPIC brand as India’s Storytellers, and expand the reach of its brand message to include audiences that consume content in regional languages, and in formats other than video.

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director, IN10 Media said, “Within a remarkably short period of time since the digital explosion, driven by extremely affordable data, the range and magnitude of content available for consumption has grown exponentially. So has the various ways in which it can be consumed, and offerings can no longer be about just volume, but also variety. Content delivery in the most appropriate format and language, along with robust distribution will define the success of OTT platforms this decade and EPIC On is ready for this new innings.”

The platform also hinted at announcing some marquee originals and partnerships in the coming weeks. EPIC On the smartphone app is available across iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV and MI TV.