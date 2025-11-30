Kolkata, November 30: Supermodel and fitness icon Milind Soman flagged off the marathon in Kolkata on Sunday to promote fitness in society. In the visuals, the actor was seen holding a white flag to show his support for the participants in the Kolkata marathon. Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma extended his best wishes to the participants of the JBG marathon in Kolkata. The marathon has been divided into three segments: 21 km, 10km, and 5km. ‘Run 4 Our Soldiers’: Pranav Adani, Mandira Bedi Flag Off Marathon in Ahmedabad Dedicated to Indian Armed Forces.

He praised JBG's initiative in organising the marathon, calling a "healthy society" a requirement for the growth of the state and nation. "Best wishes to all the participants today. JPG Group is organising this marathon. There are different segments- 21km, 10km, and 5km. There are events for differently abled persons as well. Keeping yourself fit is important for keeping society fit, and giving your body an hour every day is essential. A healthy society is needed for the growth of a state and the nation. It is good that such events are being organised, and this is the first event of this kind and hopefully, it will be followed by more marathons. Hopefully, a large number of people will participate and give a message of fitness," said Manoj Kumar Verma. Tata Copper+ Powers Vizag Marathon 2025 as Official Hydration Partner.

Recently, Supermodel and fitness icon Milind Soman was announced as the ambassador for the 'Namo Yuva Run' campaign by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

