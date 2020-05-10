Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's Quarantine Track 'Stuck With U' Gets a Tom Holland Fan Edit and It's Unmissable! (Watch Video)

Justin Bieber, Tom Holland, Ariana Grande (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Justin Bieber and Tom Holland are the new BFFs in H-town and we are loving it. Remember when the duo had an Instagram live session together and discussed how they're spending this lockdown time and left fans in a frenzy, well, it looks like this is only the beginning. Recently, Justin Bieber along with Ariana Grande released a new romantic quarantine track, "Stuck With U" and a fan geniously edited the video with Tom Holland's prom video from Spider-Man Homecoming. If the song was any less amazing, this video just further trumped it. Tom Holland Makes a Surprise Appearance On Justin Bieber's Instagram Live Session As They Discuss Quarantine Life, Leave Fans Overjoyed (Watch Video).

Sharing the same on Instagram, Bieber wrote, "Love this. A fan sent us this. Watch the whole thing on my @youtube now. Some of our favorite movies in here." The video edit also features bits from other famous films such as Sixteen Candles, The Duff, The Girl Next Door among others. Also reacting to this fan video, Tom Holland wrote on his Insta story, "Yes Mate.. Love It". Well, after watching this, we bet several fans are going to hope to see a Bieber song featuring Holland. Wouldn't that be amazing? Coronavirus Effect: The Shooting of Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 Will Not Commence in July, Courtesy COVID-19 Outbreak.

Check Out Justin Bieber's Post Here:

Fans have already loved the new quarantine track and this video only makes it better. The last time Holland surprised everyone after joining Bieber's Insta-live, the duo couldn't stop praising each other. Justin said, “Such a big fan, man,” and Tom later returned similar compliments for the "Yummy" singer.