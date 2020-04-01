Tom Holland Makes a Surprise Appearance On Justin Bieber's Instagram Live Session As They Discuss Quarantine Life, Leave Fans Overjoyed (Watch Video)

Tom Holland, Justin Bieber (Photo Credits: Instagram/Twitter)

Justin Bieber has been keeping himself as well as his fans entertained amid the coronavirus lockdown. The singer has been posting some fun pictures and videos with his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber and it has been fun watching them take on TikTok challenges together. Recently, Bieber held an Instagram live session and it turned out to be a double treat as Spider-Man star Tom Holland joined him for the same. This literally left netizens in sweats and jumping with joy at their homes given that two of the hottest celebrities were seen having a chill live session. The duo began by praising each other, after Justin said, “Such a big fan, man,” and Tom later returned similar compliments for the "Yummy" singer. Justin Bieber Can't Stop Kissing Wifey Hailey Baldwin As They Take the Hand Emoji Challenge and Totally Ace It! (Watch Video).

From asking one another how they have been spending time self-isolating to discussing shows, this chat session between Justin and Tom turned out to be an amazing one. Justin also asked Holland about his work and what plans he had to cancel, due to the pandemic, to which Tom replied, “We were doing this movie, called Uncharted, and we showed up for our first day of shooting, and they shut us down.” Coronavirus Effect: The Shooting of Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 Will Not Commence in July, Courtesy COVID-19 Outbreak.

Check Out a Video Of Their Live Session Here:

tom holland and justin bieber. that's it. that's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/o9kKSY8Ici — tara (@StayBiebsTweet) March 31, 2020

This surprise visit by Tom Holland on Bieber's live session left fans going crazy. A user on Twitter wrote, "Justin Bieber and Tom Holland interacting is one of the good things this quarantine brought.” Several others mentioned how they never knew they needed to see an Instagram live of Tom Holland and Justin Bieber because it was so good.