Coronavirus Effect: The Shooting of Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 Will Not Commence in July, Courtesy COVID-19 Outbreak

Tom Holland as Spider-Man (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The coronavirus pandemic has brought in tons of damages and its aftermath would be equally stressful. The virus that originated around November in China has since then spread all over the world with the majority of damages in countries like Italy, Iran, Spain, France, the UK and the USA. As the governments across the globe gear up to fight the recession that would follow next, the entertainment industry be it Hollywood or Bollywood will also incur multiple losses. With no box office releases predicted until June and with no signs of a better scenario, many productions houses are compelled to delay their upcoming productions and this includes Marvel's Spider-Man 3. F9: The Fast Saga - The Next Instalment in the Fast & Furious Franchise Gets Postponed by a Year Due to Coronavirus Pandemic, Film Will Now Release in April 2021.

Tom Holland's third outing as your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man was supposed to go on floors in July 2020. However, with coronavirus pandemic, the decision to start rolling has been put on a hold. As per new reports in We Got This Covered, the movie won't start rolling on its desired date and this may affect its release in July 2021. After Black Widow's release was pushed ahead indefinitely and the shooting of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was delayed already, the new update on Holland's Spider-Man is bound to make the Disney officials worried. A Quiet Place II: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s Horror Sequel Gets Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, New Release Date Awaited.

Earlier, the shooting of Robert Pattinson's The Batman was put on a hold as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus and Holland's update is just the new name to join the list of delays. Meanwhile, Morbius release was pushed to 2021 after Wonder Woman was moved to August 2020.