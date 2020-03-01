Justin Bieber Birthday: From Baby to Yummy - Here Are the Canadian Singer's Biggest Billboard Hits (Watch Videos)

Justin Bieber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Justin Bieber recently made music history with his new album Changes as the singer became the youngest artist to hold seven No 1 albums on the Billboard Hot 200 list. Although what's amazing is that Bieber broke a nearly six-decade-old record with this as he beat Elvis Presley who held the record for to achieve this feat at the age of 26 with his famous album “Blue Hawaii.” We bet Beliebers were thrilled about this and are also thoroughly enjoying his new album. Changes is Bieber’s seventh No. 1 album in the U.S and considering how young he is, we can already see him setting some more records. Justin Bieber Breaks Down in Tears Talking About ‘Protecting’ Billie Eilish, Says ‘If She Ever Needs Me I’m Going to Be Here for Her’ (Watch Video).

The Canadian singer celebrates his birthday on March 1 and as he turns 26 we look at some of his biggest Billboard hits. Bieber became a pop sensation at a young age and has been a regular on the Billboard Hot 100 since his debut single was released in 2009. His 2015 song "Sorry" remained on Billboard Hot 100's top spot for over three weeks is one of his biggest hit numbers. Here's looking at the other big chartbusters.

1. Despacito

"Despacito" is one of Justin Bieber's most successful tracks and also one of his best collabs as he teamed up with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee for this catchy number. As for Billboard history, the song remained No 1 for 16 weeks at the Hot 100s.

2. Sorry

This is another number of Bieber that became a massive success and was loved by his fans. "Sorry" is regular go-to number at parties and as for its Billboard success, the song remained on the top position for three weeks, such was its success.

3. Love Yourself

Another 2015 number of Bieber, "Love Yourself" hit Billboard No 1 for one week. The song received a lot of love from his fans for its lyrics. In the song, Bieber reflected on his past relationship.

4. Baby

The song that made Justin Bieber famous, his first successful single was "Baby". The song released in 2009 and became his first track to make it to the Billboard Hot 100. It peaked at the No 5 spot which is still huge given that this was just the beginning of his amazing career. Justin Bieber Falls Victim to Hacking in MGM Hotel Breach.

5. Yummy

As for Justin's latest single from Changes, "Yummy" peaked at No 2 at the Hot 100 list. The song currently stands at No 11 after seven weeks of its release. "Yummy" received mixed-to-negative reviews from music critics, for its song's production and songwriting though Beliebers are already in love with it.

Justin Bieber has experimented given us some amazing hits over the years and we are looking forward to more such chartbusters from the singer. Tell us which is your favourite Justin Bieber song in comments below!