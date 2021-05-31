The K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together, popularly called TXT, released their second studio album "The Chaos Chapter: Freeze" on Monday. The album begins the 'Chaos Chapter', which is the band's second album series following their previous 'Dream Chapter' series. It tells the story of a boy who was frozen as a result of the onslaught of the world. BTS Kim Taehyung’s Snippet of ‘Sleep’ Solo Song Released! K-Pop ARMYs Are in Love With the Dreamy Track (Watch Video).

The declaration of a boy's first love takes musical form in the title track "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori". The song uses numbers to visually represent that in this world of zero, "you" are my one and only. K-Pop Funny Memes and Jokes: Whether You Are ARMY or BLINKs, These Reactions Are Hilarious AF & Will Bring Happy Tears in Your Eyes!

Check Out the Song Below:

The boy band comprises Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai. "The Chaos Chapter: Freeze" also includes creative contributions from all five members.

