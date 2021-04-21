Watch and Listen to BTS Kim Taehyung’s Solo Song 'Sleep'

K-Pop ARMYs in Love With the Dreamy Song

Your voice with these beautiful lyrics will definitely help us to fall asleep in the sleepless nights. Thank you Kim Taehyung 💜✨

A Translation to the Song

kor -> eng lyrics:

the silent night approaches me

and when i look towards the window with an empty gaze

i see the clouds outside are still walking [in the sky]

and the ruffling of my bed covers

slowly, slowly fades away

slowly, slowly the night fades awaypic.twitter.com/OooEQ47Cco

— 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) April 20, 2021