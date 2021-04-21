Watch and Listen to BTS Kim Taehyung’s Solo Song 'Sleep'
sleep💤 pic.twitter.com/OGGopt2qAA
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) April 20, 2021
K-Pop ARMYs in Love With the Dreamy Song
Your voice with these beautiful lyrics will definitely help us to fall asleep in the sleepless nights. Thank you Kim Taehyung 💜✨
— Taehyung Syria 🇸🇾🌙 (@TaehyungSyria1_) April 20, 2021
A Translation to the Song
kor -> eng lyrics:
the silent night approaches me
and when i look towards the window with an empty gaze
i see the clouds outside are still walking [in the sky]
and the ruffling of my bed covers
slowly, slowly fades away
slowly, slowly the night fades awaypic.twitter.com/OooEQ47Cco
— 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) April 20, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)