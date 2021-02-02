K-pop star Sowon did not know that her Instagram post involving a Nazi-era mannequin will spark controversy online. Shedding some light on the same, the singer who is GFriend girl group member recently had shared a few pictures of herself snugging around a Nazi-costumed dummy. The now-deleted pics saw Sowon touching the mannequin's face and looking at her, while the other one showed her hugging it. This gesture by the star instantly received a lot of flak and so later, the singer's management team apologised on her behalf. Crash Landing on You Stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin Confirm They are Dating!

“We deeply apologize for the fact that our artist GFriend’s behind-the-scenes video … and the photo uploaded by member Sowon caused controversy,” Source Music who handles the star said in a statement posted to Weverse, Big Hit’s fan app. Reportedly, the pics were clicked in November 2020 during a band video shoot in Paju, South Korea. Here's How the Korean Drama Crash Landing On You Borrowed This Great Line From Irrfan Khan's The Lunchbox.

Check Out The Pics Below:

tw// nazism, nazi - - - i'm disappointed of s0won but i'm glad she deleted.. she needs to apologize tho.. nazis are not friends or someone you can hug or look so lovingly at, they are killers, they killed 6 million jews out of them 1.5 million jewish children /srs pic.twitter.com/9GmWT8I60W — may is a jewish person 📌 (@KOOSDOLLZ) January 31, 2021

For the one's who don't know, Gfriend is a K-pop girl band that consists of six members where Sowon is the senior-most rapper. Other who are part of the team includes Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji. This only girls group band had made their debut with EP Season of Glass back in 2015. Stay tuned!

