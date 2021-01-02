If you are a sucker of Korean dramas, then you would have definitely watched Crash Landing On You starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin. The romantic drama was a fan favourite in 2020 and was among the most loved Netflix's show of all time. The story of this K-drama revolved around a South Korean heiress (Yoon Se Ri) who lands into North Korea due to a paragliding mishap and falls in love with an army officer (Ri Jeong Hyeok). All that being said, from quite a while rumour had it that the actors are seeing each other, and well the cat was finally out of the bag. As the leads are indeed dating! Netflix StreamFest: From Hyun Bin's Crash Landing On You to Bae Suzy's Start-Up, 7 Binge-Worthy Korean Dramas You Shouldn't Miss During Free Streaming on December 5 and 6.

This good news was confirmed by both the actors' agencies. On January 1, Hyun Bin’s agency VAST Entertainment shared a statement (via Soompi) which read, “Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin met through their projects, and after the end of their drama, their positive feelings towards one another developed into a romantic relationship. We ask that you look warmly upon their relationship and cheer them on in the future.” Here's How the Korean Drama Crash Landing On You Borrowed This Great Line From Irrfan Khan's The Lunchbox.

Here's The Trailer of Crash Landing On You:

Even Son Ye Jin’s MS Team Entertainment confirmed that the two are a couple and said, “The two of them got to know each other through their acting projects, and after the end of their drama, they developed an interest in each other and ended updating.” Well, we can hear the show's music playing in the backdrop. Stay tuned!

