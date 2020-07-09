Kenny Sebastian, a standup comedian and musician has been trending wildly on Twitter for not-so-good reason. A screen recording video went viral on the internet claiming that he has been abusing in the comments section using derogatory language. As the trend escalated, there was an explosion of memes and trolling of him. Now, the artist has taken to the micro-blogging site to clarify his stance and clear the air around these 'comments.' The Most Interesting Person in the Room Review: ‘The Most Interesting’ Bit in This Netflix Special Is When Kenny Sebastian Picks Up the Guitar.

He posted a tweet claiming that all the screenshots that are going viral are fake and one should not pay heed to them. The 29-year-old comedian wrote, "So some fake screenshots of me are circulating where I appear to be abusing people. These are manipulated cause I reported an account who was attacking me cause of my religion. I will be approaching the @MumbaiPolice to get this investigated. Please don’t pay heed to any of these." Check out the tweet below.

Kenny Sebastian's Tweet:

So some fake screenshots of me are circulating where I appear to be abusing people. These are manipulated cause I reported an account who was attacking me cause of my religion.I will be approaching the @MumbaiPolice to get this investigated. Please don’t pay heed to any of these. — Kenny Sebastian (@knowkenny) July 8, 2020

Kenny is seeking Mumbai Police's help now after the incessant trolling on social media. Meanwhile, the screen recording is getting shared on Twitter vigorously. His fans, on the other hand, are extending support to him after witnessing hatred towards him and are demanding quick action if indeed these screen recordings are fake.

