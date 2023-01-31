Disha Patani is known to be an ardent K-pop fan and follower. The actress time and again shares her love for Korean songs, anime and films on social media and otherwise. She was last seen enjoying the company of Jackson Wang, a member of the South Korean boy band GOT7, who was in India for his performance at Lollapalooza 2023, and soaked in the atmosphere of the streets of Mumbai with Disha. Wang delivered a power-packed performance on the second day of the music festival. Jackson Wang Shares Photo With Hrithik Roshan and His Fam While Paying a Visit to the Actor’s House.

Watch Disha's Videos With Jackson Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

And the actress explored the streets of Mumbai with him on an open bus. Disha is no stranger to collaborating with international stars, She has earlier worked with Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga. Time and again the actress has left audiences impressed with her sizzling dance numbers on the national and international stage. On the work front, Disha will be next seen in Karan Johar's Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and in Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2023 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).