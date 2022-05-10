Grim Reapers are interesting creatures in kdrama land. They are smart, chic, good-looking, slightly rude, sometimes cruel, wear black and has some really cool one-liners. Tomorrow, an ongoing show streaming on Netflix, have a bureau of such people. What's refreshing is this time the leading grim reaper is a feisty woman Kim Hee-sun who has an incredible personality and fantastic hair. But Lee Soo Hyuk who plays Park Joong-gil, the leader of the Grim Reaper management team, it seems got a different memo altogether. Apart from looking ravishingly hot, he has to go on these elaborate swag walks which gets even more eye-catchy when they are in slow-motion. 5 pics that Show Why A Mean And Cold Lee Soo Hyuk in K-Dramas is Such a Turn-On!.
We have five such videos to show of Lee Soo Hyuk's walk as a grim reaper which we feel deserves a separate ramp of their own.
The Prof. Snape walk
damn i swear soohyuk is either choking ppl or doing his model walk thing every single ep .. he has a way to make me die every ep 🤡#Tomorrow #LeeSooHyuk
— ◡̈ sara ✨ (@eatmelonn) April 16, 2022
The smoulder walk
At this point, he’s paid to do this walk every episode. #LeeSooHyuk #TomorrowEp9 #Tommorow pic.twitter.com/P5LYQHPLD0
— dua ★ (@deeisdepressed) April 30, 2022
The pensive walk
The swag of walk of both#LeeSooHyuk & Park JoongGil is
🔥🔥#TomorrowEp5 #Tomorrow pic.twitter.com/mfylwP9Zg2
— Diya (@Diya44444) April 15, 2022
The gangster walk
Lee Soo Hyuk as Park Joong Gil the Grim Reaper in Tomorrow. 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/6sCnrCS4EA
— skye (@aesthetesky) May 2, 2022
The man on a mission walk
Tomorrow, The Universe's Star, Black - 5 Kdrama Grim Reapers We Love Heart And 'Soul'.
Joong Gil is so fine pheww 🔥🔥#Tomorrow #LeeSooHyuk pic.twitter.com/3ZJC0bFgOg
— r o s e🌿 (@pvrple_rose) May 8, 2022
What's amusing here is that Lee Soo Hyuk appears in the show pretty often at the end of episodes to do his customary walk. We aren't complaining because he is so stunning!
