BTS's Kim Taehyung aka V, recently shared pictures of himself as well as him with Park Bo Gum at an airstrip. The two were seen with arms around each other, smiling and laughing, showing off their friendship. How adorable!

Park Bo Gum and Kim Taehyung Via Taehyung's Instagram Story:

View Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)