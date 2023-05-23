Taehyung attended Naomi Campbell's birthday bash, but he wasn't the only Korean celeb there. It seems the model is also good friends with Lisa and Park Bo Gum who were also in attendance. V shared some beautiful solo pictures of himself in a Celine Fall Winter Menswear outfit, and another photo with Bo Gum, Lisa, rapper Future, and Chinese actress Jingyi Zhang. He also took cute selfies with Bo Gum. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Naomi Campbell Click an Epic Snap Together in Stunning Outfits.

View Taehyung's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

