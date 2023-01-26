Amruta Khanvilkar, who has been part of several Marathi and Bollywood films, is all set to play the Indian long-distance runner, Lalita Shivaji Babar in the Marathi sports biopic based on her life and achievements. The makers have released the poster of the film on the occasion of Republic Day. Amruta shared: "I have never been so excited to play a role like I am for this biopic. Lalita's life is an inspiration for all sportspeople and women, who showcase indomitable strength and move ahead in life fearlessly." Michael Jackson Biopic in Development at Lionsgate, to be Helmed by Antoine Fuqua.

Lalita hails from a small village in the district of Satara in Maharashtra. The film is all about her trials and tribulations of being an Indian woman in the world of sports which is still seen to be dominated by men. She started her career at a very early age and won her first Gold medal in the U-20 National Championships at Pune in 2005. She also made a remarkable place in the Asian Games and Olympics. The actress, who was seen in Phoonk, Satyameva Jayate, Nach Baliye 7, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and others, further spoke about the challenges faced by her as a part of her preparations for the role and the kind of physical training she underwent to portray it. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Amruta Khanvilkar Confirms Her Participation on the Dance Reality Show.

"It is challenging and physically demanding to play a sportswoman, especially a runner. I am looking forward to starting shooting for the film and doing hundred percent justice to this role.

My aim will be to bring her emotions and thoughts behind the tough exterior to audiences and make her journey as relevant as possible to citizens of our country," she added. The film is scheduled to go on floors soon. The biopic is produced by Akshay Vilas Bardapurkar, Rishi Negi, Gaurav Gokhale, and Ronita Mitra. Lalita Shivaji Babar will be released on January 26, 2024.

