The song has struck the right chords with the audiences and has become everyone's favourite in no time. Music has been enthralling audiences since time unknown and has today gained enough prominence making it one of the most endearing and soul touching thing ever experienced by anyone. Music artists have been winning hearts by rendering music in their own style which has wowed the audiences till no end and above that music companies have been the backbone of introducing such wonderful music through artists who have given another meaning to the rhythms and melodies space.

Loop Beats Records is one such music company which has swept music lovers off their feet owing to their spectacular music which has been releasing back to back songs, and all have been winning listeners hearts which is quite impressive. Loop Beats Records has had a record of bringing out the most memorable melodies that have won the listener's hearts big time. Majority of music lovers have been in awe of the distinct music the company has presented till date, making them stand out from the rest in the industry.

Their latest offering 'Tera Nasha' which is sung and composed by Trapprex has won the audiences hearts well. The song is directed by Yatendra Meghwal and has Srishti Sejwal as the female lead. The song has been beautifully picturised by DOP Priyanshu Dixit and the kind of colour grading and VFX done by Dilpreetvfx has taken the quality of the song to another level. Produced by Yatendra Meghwal, Divyanshu Dixit the song has kind of created history by crossing 100k views within a week of its release.

The song has been loved by viewers, especially the youth who have openly applauded it's distinct storyline which revolves around a couple, with the wife suffering from cancer where the husband takes of her and the song ends with him losing her to the deadly disease.