Telugu actor Adivi Sesh had a water plant installed in King Koti District Hospital for the hygienic supply of water for patients, frontline workers and the staff. The hospital has had no supply of clean water for the last eight months and was functioning on packaged water. "I guess we are all trying to do our bit. Our nation needed to be better prepared and now we need to respond to this crisis better. The response starts with humanity," he told IANS. Anushka Ranjan Urges All To Take COVID-19 Protocols Seriously, Says ‘Let’s Get Vaccinated Whenever the Situation Arises’.

The medical staff had no access to clean water and was getting dehydrated due to the heat in their PPE kits. The water plant connects the Covid ward and non-Covid ward with an administrative block in between. Pipe is also being laid to get water to ICU patients. Pulkit Samrat Gets the First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine, Says ‘This Is Our Best Form of Defence’ (View Pic).

On the work front, the actor will be seen in "Major", the biography on 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. He also has "Hit 2" and "Goodachari 2" in the pipeline.

