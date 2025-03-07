Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 24 has turned the tides for Ahad Raza Mir’s Talha Ahmed - who is being showered with all the love, sympathy and support from fans. The Pakistani drama – which has enchanted millions of fans across the world – has been through several twists and turns in the last few weeks. From Talha breaking Roshi’s (played by Dananeer Mobeen) heart to his sudden decision to marry his ex-fiance Sabeeka - fans have various issues and complaints with Talha’s character. However, Hum TV has managed to melt the anger and frustration of fans with Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 24. Here’s everything you need to know about the complete story line of Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 24. 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 23 Written Update: Mohid's Life Is in Danger, Talha Lashes Out at Sabeeka While Roshi Receives Her Wedding Lehenga From Shariq (Watch Video).

Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 24 begins with Roshi trying to study, but instead reminiscing about her memories with Mohid. She struggles to stop herself from calling Mohid then and there, reminding herself of the hurtful things that Talha told her. Meanwhile, at the hospital, Talha completely breaks down as he sees Mohid in the ICU. He cries his heart out and is ridden with guilt. After the doctor’s confirmation that Mohid is out of danger, Sabeeka leaves the hospital instead of speaking to Talha or checking on Mohid.

Mohid wakes up and sees a teary-eyed Talha and tries to console him. He urges Talha to not cry, while Talha promises to him that he will not force him to go somewhere he does not want to be. As they try to talk through what happened, Mohid gets Roshi’s call on his iPad. Talha helps Mohid speak to Roshi – who is immediately concerned on seeing him in a hospital. On being informed about his condition, Roshi rushes to meet him. She gets some balloons for Mohid and manages to immediately cheer him up. Mohid narrates how he fell into the pool, where she finds out that he was at Sabeeka’s house. This increases her anger.

When Roshi takes her leave, Talha follows her to speak to her. However, Roshi lashes out at Talha and taunts him about his and Sabeeka’s irresponsible behaviour which led to these turn of events. Talha is left dumbfounded and ashamed once again. At Talha’s home, Abid uncle is seen expressing concern for Mohid and Talha, unaware of Mohid’s accident.

At the Suleman residence, Mahi speaks to Roshi and urges her to wholeheartedly enter the marriage that she has chosen to get into. They briefly speak about Roshi’s prospective husband, before Mahi says that she misses Mohid at these wedding events. Roshi confesses that she misses Mohid every day. On the other hand, Talha brings Mohid home and finally tells his dad about the turn of events. When Talha tries to take all the blame for the accident, Abid uncle consoles him and tells him that some accidents are bound to happen.

At the Suleman residence, we see Shariq and his family enter for his engagement ceremony to Roshi. Roshi gets engaged to Shariq without looking up to realise that Arsalan is actually Shariq. Meanwhile, Sabeeka’s mother urges her to reach out to Talha and check on Mohid. Sabeeka expresses her anger at being yelled at by Talha. On her mother’s insistence, she goes to meet Talha. However, he continues to be indifferent and angry with her, which leads her to break things off once again. She tells Talha that he is unworthy of love and that he cannot be happy, nor make anyone happy.

Watch 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 24 Full Video:

At the Suleman Residence, Roshi finally realises that she is engaged to Shariq when he speaks to her. However, before she can react or say anything, Shariq sends her the morphed video to threaten her into silence. The episode ends with a shocked Roshi raising the gravity of the situation she is in. Fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming episodes to understand how Roshi will react to being cornered and if her marriage to Shariq will go through. Meem Se Mohabbat airs on Hum TV every Wednesday and Thursday and is subsequently streamed on their YouTube channel.

