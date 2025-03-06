Meem Se Mohabbat (मीम से मोहब्बत in Hindi) has been ruling people’s hearts and minds since its release last year. The beloved Pakistani drama, starring Ahad Raza Mir in the role of Talha Ahmed and Dananeer Mobeen in the role of Ayat Suleman aka Roshi has been at a thrilling phase, as Talha breaks Roshi’s heart and decides to marry his ex-fiance Sabeeka instead. In response to this, Roshi also decides to marry a prospective groom, unaware that it is her ex-coworker Shariq. Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 23 witnessed a lot of exhilarating changes that had fans at the edge of their seat. 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Ep 23 & 24 Promo: Roshi Visits Mohid in Hospital As Remorseful Talha Says 'Ayat' (Watch Video).

The episode begins where we left off last week - Talha has brought Sabeeka out for their wedding shopping. However, having just heard the news of Roshi’s prospective wedding, he is unable to concentrate and makes an excuse to reschedule their shopping. We witness Talha at the beach, where he first broke Roshi’s heart, as he relives those exact moments. Trying to grapple with the fact that he has indeed lost Roshi, he accepts that he was always unworthy of her love.

On the other hand, Shariq is elated to know that Roshi has accepted his proposal, without any idea that she is getting married to him. He urges his mother to fix their wedding sooner rather than later. At the Suleman residence, Dada Jaan tries to have a heart-to-heart conversation with Roshi to check if she said yes to this marriage wholeheartedly. Roshi confesses that this is a decision she has taken completely based on her mind and that she is satisfied.

At Talha’s house, Abid uncle also tries to console Mohid and get him on board with the reality that Sabeeka and Talha will be getting married. He explains to Mohid that marriage needs to be with someone that you like as a partner, and that they need to be accepting of it. Mohid expresses his dislike for Sabeeka and love for Roshi and tells Abid uncle that he wants Talha to marry Roshi. Mohid accepts this and goes out shopping with Sabeeka and Talha, even though he still looks unhappy with the ordeal.

While Roshi’s family is busy planning the events for her nuptials, Talha tells Abid uncle that he has to go for a regular check-up at the hospital. When Sabeeka hears about this, she urges Talha to let her take care of Mohid. While initially hesitant, he is convinced and allows Sabeeka to pick Mohid from his school and take care of him. However, at Sabeeka’s house, she is unable to connect with Mohid and is interrupted by a work call. She makes the decision to leave Mohid with her maid to go finish her office work. However, her maid neglects to take proper care of him and he accidentally falls into the pool.

Mohid is rushed into the hospital and Talha is informed about it. After seeing Mohid being treated by doctors, an angry Talha lashes out at Sabeeka and tells her that she would be the one to blame if anything were to happen to Mohid. At Ayat’s residence, we see Roshi try to be her old self, as she jokes with her aunt, sister and parents. Roshi also receives her wedding dress from Shariq’s mom.

Watch 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 23 Full Video:

When it comes to the other stories revolving around the show, Mahi and Omar’s plan to make Saleeqa aunty realise her mistake of mistreating Jalal uncle continues to be in full swing. We see Saleeka feel jealous and uncomfortable at various points of time. Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 24 is set to air on March 6 and is sure to be another gripping episode. The sneak peek already gives us a glimpse into what is in store and fans are eagerly waiting for Roshi to lash out at Talha for his lack of care, which led to Mohid being in the hospital.

