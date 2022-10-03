Odia singer Murali Prasad Mohapatra collapsed while he was performing live at an event in Odisha's Jeypore town on Sunday night, and was rushed to the hospital but had passed away. He was 59. According to sources, Mohapatra was performing at a show organised at Rajnagar in Jeypore town of Koraput district for Durga Puja. After singing a couple of songs, he sat on a chair on the stage and was listening to other singers, during which he collapsed. Atlas Ramachandran, Businessman and Malayalam Film Producer, Dies at 80 in Dubai.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but doctors there declared him dead, family sources said. Murali's elder brother Bibhuti Prasad Mohapatra said he had been suffering from heart problems and diabetes for a long time. Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American Civil Rights Activist, Dies At 75.

Check Out the Video Below:

Murali was known as 'Khoka Bhai' (in a tribute to renowned Odia singer, late Akshaya Mohanty) of Koraput district.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2022 09:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).