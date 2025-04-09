My World Ends With You is a drama series that premiered on DramaBox on March 31, 2025. The series consists of 60 episodes and follows the story of Luca Stone (played by Evgeniy Lesnichiy), who seeks revenge for his father's death due to medical malpractice by targeting Scarlett Hart (played by Tetiana Zlova), the daughter of the attending doctor. He subjects her to imprisonment in a mental hospital, aiming for torture and humiliation. However, as events unfold, Luca's feelings become conflicted. My World Ends With You short videos and reels have taken over the internet, especially on Instagram and YouTube. 'Love Captive to the Mafia Boss' Watch Online: Hayden and Melissa's Forced Arranged Marriage in This Drama Series Draws Attention on Instagram, Watch Steamy Videos!

In the drama series My World Ends With You, the relationship between Luca and Scarlett is a complex journey of revenge, torment, and unexpected affection. Luca seeks to avenge his father's death, which he attributes to medical malpractice by Scarlett's father. His plan involves targeting Scarlett by confining her to a mental hospital, intending to subject her to humiliation and suffering. As the series progresses, Luca's initial animosity towards Scarlett begins to waver. Despite his intentions, he finds himself drawn to her, leading to a tumultuous emotional conflict. This internal struggle highlights themes of bitter love and the possibility of redemption.

The series delves into themes such as contract marriage, second-chance love, and bitter love. For viewers interested in watching, My World Ends With You is available on DramaBox's official website. Additionally, episodes and related content can be found on DramaBox's YouTube channel.

'My World Ends With You' Trailer (Watch Video)

My World Ends With You delves into the complexities of their evolving relationship, exploring how proximity and shared experiences can blur the lines between hatred and affection. Luca's journey from seeking vengeance to confronting his own feelings adds depth to the storyline, offering viewers a nuanced portrayal of love emerging from the shadows of revenge.

