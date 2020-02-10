Oscars 2020: Laura Dern Wins Academy Award For Best Supporting Actress For Marriage Story

Laura Dern (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Oscars 2020 were very close to satisfactory this time. Bong Joon Ho admiring his Oscar for Best Original Screenplay (Parasite) is literally the most wholesome video on the internet today. Apart from that, we are so happy that Laura Dern finally has an Oscar. The actress bagged the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Netflix original Marriage Story. Woohoo! Totally deserved it. It seemed likely that she will pick the Oscar, since she has already bagged the BAFTA and a Golden Globe this year already. Well, indeed, it was a performance worthy of all awards. Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman’s Dior Cape Had the Names of All the Snubbed Female Directors.

Laura plays Scarlett Johansson's scheming lawyer, Nora Fanshaw, in Marriage Story. Her speech on women is one of the most viral scenes from a film this year. She talks about how we put women on a pedestal because the ideal idea of woman is Mary, who got pregnant without having sex. It is hilarious and, if you will, thought provoking at the same time.

This was the third time, Laura has been nominated for an Oscar. Third time's a charm. The actress earned her first nomination for Rambling Rose. The second nomination came for playing Reese Witherspoon's mother in Wild.

Also, it is Laura's birthday on February 10. In her acceptance speech she said, "This is the best birthday present ever."

She thanked the Academy, director for Noah Baumbach for his “vision, magic and friendship”, her step-children and children, and her parents, actors Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern: “You got game, I love you.”

"They say never meet your heroes. But I say, if you are truly blessed, you get them as your parents. I share this (award) with my acting heroes, my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern," she said. Her mother Diane was in tears seeing her daughter up there on the stage.