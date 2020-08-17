Legendary singer Pandit Jasraj passed away at the age of 90 in the US. The recipient of prestigious awards like Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan along with more, breathed his last due to cardiac arrest. His daughter Durga Jasraj confirmed the news to the media. The iconic vocalist was staying in New Jersey. The fans are upset to know that the entertainment industry has lost one more talented artist. Pandit Jasraj Dies at 90: President Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah And Others Express Grief Over Demise of Indian Music Maestro.

The family of the late renowned classical singer issued a statement regarding his demise. PTI quotes the statement as, "With profound grief we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5.15 EST due to a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, USA." Here are the tweets of the fans and music lovers who admired the amazing work done by the music legend.

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi also expressed grief on social media. He posted the pictures along with a condolence message. President of India, Ram Nath Kovind also posted a heartfelt note saying that the passing away of the singer has made him sad. Indeed, it is a tough year with so many of the noted personalities leaving the world untimely.  May his soul rest in peace!

