New Delhi, August 17: Indian classical music maestro Pandit Jasraj breathed his last on Monday in New York. He was 90 years old. As soon as new of Pandit Jasraj’s demise surfaced, condolence messages started pouring in across the political divide. Cutting across the party lines, political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister expressed grief over the demise of Pandit Jasraj. President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his condolences. Pandit Jasraj, Indian Classical Vocalist, Dies in New York at 90.

Pandit Jasraj’s career spanned over 80 years. He was a recipient of many prestigious awards, including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. The Indian classical vocalist was born on January 30, 1930, in Hisar district of Haryana. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Called Me Rasraj, Says Pandit Jasraj.

Here Are Some Of The Political Reactions:

President Ram Nath Kovind in a tweet said, “Music legend and unparalleled classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj’s passing makes me sad. Spanning a distinguished career of over 8 decades, Pandit Jasraj, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, enthralled people with soulful renditions. Condolence to his family, friends & music connoisseurs.”

Music legend and unparalleled classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj’s passing makes me sad. Spanning a distinguished career of over 8 decades, Pandit Jasraj, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, enthralled people with soulful renditions. Condolence to his family, friends & music connoisseurs. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 17, 2020

PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti.”

The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/6bIgIoTOYB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah, said, “His demise feels like a personal loss. He will remain in our hearts forever through his peerless creations.”

Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji was an incredible artist who enriched Indian classical music with his magical voice. His demise feels like a personal loss. He will remain in our hearts forever through his peerless creations. Condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 17, 2020

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot expressed his condolences over the death of Pandit Jasraj.

My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of legendary Indian classical vocalist Padma Vibhushan #PanditJasraj Ji. His demise is a huge loss to the world of Indian classical music. My thoughts & prayers are with his family, admirers & students. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 17, 2020

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “Demise of legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj is an irreparable loss to art and cultural field.”

Demise of legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj is an irreparable loss to art and cultural field. Pandit Jasraj Ji will be remembered for his invaluable contribution to classical vocal music. My heartfelt condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti.. — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) August 17, 2020

Pandit Jasraj began training as a vocalist at the age of 14. He had also worked to popularise semi-classical musical styles, such as Haveli Sangeet. He was initiated into vocal music by his father, and later trained as a tabla accompanist under his elder brother.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2020 07:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).