Bhojpuri actor and politician Pawan Singh is back in the news after his wife Jyoti Singh made some serious allegations against him on social media. The couple’s marriage, which has already hit rock bottom, seems to be facing more trouble after Jyoti was allegedly stopped from entering the actor’s Lucknow residence. Reportedly, the police present at the spot asked her to cooperate as a complaint had been filed against her by Pawan Singh. This incident comes just days after the actor sent a brand new car to fellow Bhojpuri actress Anjana Singh, for which he is now facing backlash online. ‘Zeher Kha Kar Marungi Mai’: Pawan Singh’s Second Wife Jyoti Singh Breaks Down As Police Stop Her From Entering His Lucknow Residence (Watch Video).

Pawan Singh Sends New SUV to Anjana Singh

Amid the ongoing family drama between Pawan Singh and Jyoti Singh, fans noticed that the Bhojpuri star recently gifted actress Anjana Singh a brand-new car. Anjana even shared a video on her Instagram, showing her excitement as she thanked Pawan Singh for fulfilling her request. The car, a white Toyota Land Cruiser, was the special gesture that left her thrilled.

In the video, Anjana Singh said, "Thank you so much Pawan ji. Gaadiyaan to sab ke paas hai, lekin dil sabke paas nahi hai. Maine bas request kiya tha aur aapne nayi gaadii bhej di pick karne ke lie. Kehte haina, 'Doston ka dost aur yaaron ka yaar, one and oonly Power Star'." She then took her brand-new car out for a spin.

Anjana Singh Receives Brand New Car From Pawan Singh – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANJANA SINGH (@anjana_singh_)

Pawan Singh Faces Backlash for Sending New Car to Anjana Singh Amid Marital Tussle With Wife Jyoti

Commenting under the video, furious netizens bashed Pawan Singh for not paying attention to his personal life and engaging in such activities. Netizens called out the Bhojpuri star for not meeting his wife Jyoti when she came to Lucknow and demanded a reply for it. A user wrote, "Pehle apni patni ko respect deni chahiye. Dusro ke lie kuch bhi karo, dusra kabhi apna nahi ho sakta." Another user commented, "Isse neech aur ghatiya aadmi maine apne life me nahi dekha." ‘This Is Final Plea’: Pawan Singh’s Second Wife Jyoti Singh Urges Him to at Least Acknowledge Her Presence, Threatens Self-Harm Amid Anjali Raghav Controversy (View Post).

Netizens Slam Pawan Singh for Sending New Car to Anjana Singh

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Pawan Singh's wife Jyoti Singh, was recently stopped by the police from entering the actor's home in Ansal Golf City, Lucknow. She recorded a video from inside the house, claiming that her husband had filed a complaint against her. She also threatened to consume poison in front of the police if justice wasn’t served.

