Bhojpuri actor-singer and politician Pawan Singh, who was recently seen in Amazon MX Player's new reality show Rise and Fall, was all over the internet in August 2025 after a video of him touching actress Anjali Raghav, seemingly without her consent, went viral. Amid the huge backlash over his action, Pawan Singh's second wife Jyoti Singh made a shocking post accusing teh actor of neglecting her. In a recent video shared by Joti, she was seen breaking down after police restrained her from entering Pawan Singh's Lucknow residence. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ vs ‘Rise and Fall’: Why Viewers Are Flocking to Ashneer Grover’s MX Player Reality Show for Fresh Drama While Salman Khan’s Fan-Favourite on JioHotstar Struggles To Maintain Hype.

Pawan Singh’s second wife Jyoti Singh Breaks Down After Police Stops Her From Entering His Lucknow Residence

In a video shared by Jyoti Singh on her Instagram handle on Sunday (October 5), she was seen crying and pleading outside Pawan Singh's Lucknow residence. The video shows her confronting police officers and questioning why she is being stopped from meeting her husband. She also alleged that her husband had lodged an FIR against her. She also stated that she was being humiliated by the police officer said and gained

Jyoti could be heard saying, “Baar baar beizzat kiya ja raha hai humein.” She then questioned one of the officers, “Kis case mein aap humko le ja rahi hain?” The police officer responded, “There is no case against you. You have a case going on where you have stated that you are a victim of physical abuse.” Replying to this, Jyoti clarified that she had not filed any complaint regarding those things and that her issue was solely related to maintenance.

She then breaks down while speaking to someone on a call, saying that she has no idea why they want to take her to the police station, and that all of this is happening just because she wants to visit her husband's house.

Jyoti Singh Threatens To Consume Poison

Bursting into tears, Jyoti Singh said that it was only because the public had supported her to visit Pawan Singh's home that she came forward. She further threatened to consume poison in the presence of the police and others. "Aaj sirf aap logon ke kehne pe mai yahan pe aayi thi, ye din dekhne ke lie. Ab agar aap log insaaf nahi karenge to mujhe koi ummeed nahi hai. Isi ghar mein zeher kha ke marungi mai. Is ghar se laash jaega mera. Mein ek shareef ghar ki beti hoon, shareef ghar ki bahu hoon. Agar mujhe police station jana padta hai, to mai yaha se zeher kha ke niklungi, mar ke niklungi."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyoti P Singh (@jyotipsingh999)

Just a few days before her visit, Jyoti Singh had written a note to Pawan Singh saying that she would travel to Lucknow to meet him and his family. She also said that she would wait for two days if he was away. However, as the police arrived to take her, her emotional state worsened, leading to all this. ‘This Is Final Plea’: Pawan Singh’s Second Wife Jyoti Singh Urges Him to at Least Acknowledge Her Presence, Threatens Self-Harm Amid Anjali Raghav Controversy (View Post).

Pawan Singh got married to Jyoti Singh in 2018 after his first wife, Neelam Singh's died in 2015. However, their relationship has always been troubled and never really stable.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

