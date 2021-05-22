Rap Juggernaut Raphstar Raphy is a talented artist from Philadelphia, PA. He is a trendsetter. This magnetic rapper exudes confidence and has the skills to back it up. He delivers vivid rhymes and smooth flows. Raphstar Raphy shows off a complete package of artistry. His charismatic personality exudes swagger and he has gained the respect of Hip Hop fans from across the globe.

Raphy started off in a group called Blum Bros. However, now he is focusing on his solo music career. He comes equipped with gritty lyricism, powerful hooks and an irresistible blend of dope beats. His music is like a new strain of Hip Hop. Cool yet hot, and laid back yet outspoken, this multifaceted entertainer is a force to be reckoned with.

Raphstar Raphy marches to the beat of his own drum. He makes music from the heart and shares it with the world. His music is a diary of his life. The dynamic wordsmith is on a mission to elevate. He makes music for the underdogs! He is determined not to live in the shadows of someone else's legacy. He is here to create his own path.

Raphy has embedded himself in the current Hip-Hop landscape. He is backed by the acclaimed Looney Bins Production company. He is known for his witty wordplay, dynamic beats and his slick demeanor. Raphstar Raphy is currently riding high on his latest visual entitled "Bling.” He is on a mission to heat up the streets with a steady stream of street anthems for the summer and beyond.