Rapper Chynna Dies At 25, Had Said 'I Need Music To Die To' in Last Instagram Post

Model turned hip hop star Chynna has died. Without revealing the cause of death, her manager John Miller confirmed the news to the press. Chynna was 25. She breathed her last in her hometown Philadelphia. The artist often rapped about death in her songs. One of her albums were titled, "in case i die first" - it released four months ago. Even in her last Instagram post, she had talked about death. "I think there’s too many soundtracks to our lives," she said. "I need music to die to." Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Granted Early Prison Release Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

Chynna, full name - Chynna Rogers, was an uprising name in the hip-hop industry. She was best known for her collaborations with the hip-hop collective ASAP Mob. She has hit songs like “Selfie” and “Glen Coco” to her credit. Before turning to music, she was making heads turn as a model. She has been modelling since the age of 14, as per Pitchfork.

Check Out Chynna's Last Instagram Post Here:

“Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed,” the young rapper’s family said in a statement, reported PEOPLE. Rapper YNW Melly Tests Positive For COVID-19 in a Florid Jail.

Earlier, in an interview, Chynna had talked about how music was an escape for her. “[It’s] for angry people with too much pride to show how angry they are,” she told Pitchfork. "I was able to just focus on getting my feelings out and treat music more like a journal."