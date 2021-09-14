Cleveland, Ohio based emcee Tae Wall has established himself on the music landscape over the last couple of years with the boundless energy and electrifying verve of his stirring mix of gritty, thought-provoking Hip Hop anthems. Tae Wall's unmistakable delivery, dynamic lyrical prowess and effervescent on-stage persona have marked him as one of the most distinctive artists on the contemporary Independent music scene. He sits at the helm of Da MAP Inc., which stands for Money And Power.

Tae Wall has cultivated a loyal following with his unique image and incredible story telling ability. His music is raw, intense and personal. However, he has songs that can rock a nightclub as well. Part of what makes him so intriguing is his ability to connect with the listener. He combines raw intensity and originality with hard hitting beats. The bold rhyme slinger has never been afraid to take risks in pursuit of raising the bar to becoming a better artist. And he provides content that is entertaining and songs that people can relate to at the same time.

His stage presence is filled with tremendous energy, excitement and stamina. He is a true master of ceremony. He has toured the country with the legendary 2Live Crew. The Cleveland rapper is living proof that when you follow your heart’s direction it leads you to your passion. Tae Wall has honed a refreshing style that is explosive. His music encompasses party driven, heartfelt themes that appeal to an international demographic. He received kudos for his single "Scholarship" featuring Jadakiss.

Equally important, Tae Wall's musical influences include Hip Hop superstars such as Bone Thugs N Harmony, Jay-Z, and Lil Wayne. Additionally, a myriad of music fans are impressed by his well-executed versatility. Moreover, he deftly produces his own compositions. Confident and with a dope flow, Tae Wall makes everything he does look effortless. He is currently riding high off the momentum of his new single entitled “Billy Jeane." The song is a robust street anthem with a catchy hook, top notch production and raw lyricism. The single is garnering accolades and airplay on mixshows from around the country.