Fernanda Rodrigues, a female rapper died after having a botched cosmetic surgery on her buttocks. The 43-year-old artist who is better known as MC Atrevida underwent the butt augmentation surgery conducted by a gynaecologist at a clandestine aesthetic clinic in Rio de Janeiro. A few days after undergoing the liposculpture procedure to remove excess fat from her back to inject into her glutes, she died. Two days after the procedure she complained of severe back pain and inflammations in her body. She was then admitted to Evandro Freire Hospital in Ilha do Governador on July 26. But the mother died the next day due to sepsis and kidney failure. Did Kylie Jenner Undergo a Plastic Surgery That Went Wrong?

Doctors said that undisclosed substances seem to have been mixed in with the fat taken from her back before it was injected into her bottom. Medics said that they would have been able to save her life had she sought for medical guidance earlier. Police found out that the health clinic Rainha das Plásticas (Queen of Plastics) did not have a license and as still operating despite being banned moths earlier. Wania Tavares, owner of the 'Queen of Plastics' through her lawyers denied any such incident.

Investigators found out that Dr Wilson Ernest Galarza, the physician who carried out the surgery, is not a qualified plastic surgeon. And they said that he could be held for manslaughter if proven that he doesn't have the professional training for it. It was found that his specialities are in gynaecology, cardiology and orthopaedics.

However, his lawyer Carlos Costa, claimed that he has undertaken 'courses in plastic surgery'. The victim's family said she paid 3,000 reais, approximately ($580) for the procedure. Days before undergoing the procedure, Fernanda had posted a photo standing next to the owner outside the clinic praising their services. Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Koena Mitra on Her Botched Plastic Surgery: 'It’s a Part of My Story'.

Fernanda was popular on the funk scene on Ilha do Governador where she lived. Janine Vieira, a friend of the singer, said Ms Rodrigues received a recorded phone message from the clinic's receptionist saying that after the procedure it pains for some time. However, the victim's friend alleged that there was no support from the doctor thereafter. Regional director of the Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery, Bruno Herkenhoff, said that this type of procedure should be done only under a plastic surgeon's care. He also said that many such incidents happen in Rio as home clinics carry out the procedures without professionals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2020 09:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).