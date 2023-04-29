Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani can’t keep calm before the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Marvel Studios is leaving no stone unturned to promote it's superhero movie, and Sara vs Ashish in their new video is super hilarious. Set against the backdrop of a gym, the video sees Sara as a MCU fan. Our Miss’Fit’ Khan takes on the Marvel fan challenge and passes the test with flying colours. The knock-knock queen has beaten the Marvel fanatic Ashish Chanchlani at the best guess game in the history of Marvel in India. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Trailer Song 'In the Meantime': From Artiste to Lyrics, Know More About the Spacehog Track Played During the Promo of James Gunn's Marvel Film (Watch Video).

The third and final instalment from Marvel Cinematic Universe Guardians of the Galaxy is almost here. But before the film finally lands in theatres on May 5, fans can’t keep calm as early reactions of the film, call it the most emotional and exciting movie of the franchise marking it the end journey of the band of misfits together. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Trailer: Chris Pratt and the Guardians are Done Running in James Gunn's Upcoming Marvel Film! (Watch Video).

It's Sara Ali Khan Vs Ashish Chanchlani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel India (@marvel_india)

A James Gunn directorial, Guardians of Galaxy Volume 3 has got the nation waiting with batting eyes. To add to the excitement, Indian audiences can book their tickets as advance booking of the film has opened across the country. The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.

James Gunn is the director and has also written the screenplay of the flick. Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 releases in theatres India on May 5, 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2023 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).