Singer Kenny Edmonds AKA Babyface Opens About His Coronavirus Recovery Battle in Birthday Post

Singer Kenny Edmonds, better known as Babyface, on Saturday, revealed that he and his family had earlier tested positive for coronavirus but now their tests are negative. Extending his heartfelt thanks to everyone for the birthday wishes, he shared on his Instagram post the 'incredibly scary' thing that he and his family had to go through. "I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday," the singer wrote. Karim Morani, Chennai Express Producer, Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Daughters Shaza, Zoa Get Coronavirus Infection.

"I tested positive for COVID-19 virus, as did my family. It's an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends," the 62-year-old wrote. Kanika Kapoor Tests Negative for COVID-19; Lucknow Police To Interrogate Her After Her Quarantine Ends.

The 'Whip appeal' singer later expressed his happiness to have their reports show negative and said they are on their "way back to full health." Last week, singer Pink also revealed about her coronavirus recovery battle and announced that she is donating USD 1 million to support the health care professionals and front line responders for their efforts every day in battling coronavirus.