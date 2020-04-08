Kanika Kapoor Tests Negative for COVID-19; Lucknow Police To Interrogate Her After Her Quarantine Ends

Kanika Kapoor (Photo Credit: File Image)

Kanika Kapoor is finally home after getting treated for coronavirus at Lucknow hospital. The Baby Doll singer was the first Bollywood celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19 after she returned from London in the first week of March. Post her return, the actress attended a couple of gatherings despite the government's order to observe self-isolation. She was even trolled for dodging the security screenings at the airport and endangering lives of hundreds other who attended the parties with her. Did Prince Charles Contract Coronavirus from Kanika Kapoor During Her UK Visit? Here's The Fact Check Of The Viral Pictures.

While an FIR was already filed against the singer for hiding travel history from the officials, two more were lodged at the Hazratganj and Mahanagar police station for endangering other people’s lives and for attending three different gatherings in the area post her return. A report in Amar Ujala states that she'll be interrogated by Lucknow police after her 14-day home quarantine ends. Kanika was discharged from the hospital after her COVID-19 test reports came in negative twice. She was later asked to observe self-isolation as a precautionary measure. Kanika Kapoor Deletes Her ‘Positive for Coronavirus’ Post From Instagram and We Wonder Why.

Currently, the singer is staying with her parents at their Lucknow residence but she plans on flying to London once the airline ban is lifted off. Fortunately, no other guest who came in contact with her at different parties tested positive for coronavirus.